What if you don't have to find another job?

Losing your job can feel hopeless. Back on a market billed a “low fire, low hire,” breaking through may feel like a feat.

But what if you’re also going up against a global pandemic — when you’re just six-years from retirement age?

In the latest installment of our series “Clocked Out,” which follows folks who've left the workforce, we spoke with 65-year-old Roger Scott in Boulder, Colorado. Scott worked in software engineering before the pandemic struck and ended his career.

“One Friday morning, first thing you know, first thing that day,” Scott said, “I got a call from the HR person saying, you know, you're done.”

At first Scott tried looking for a new job, but found it difficult to land what he was looking for in the middle of a pandemic.

“All the tech businesses here were doing fully remote, and the hiring situation wasn't you know, just wasn't fantastic because there was so much uncertainty."

But the end of his career, didn’t mean the end of living. It was just the beginning.

To hear more of Scott’s story, click the play button above.