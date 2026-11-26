If you’re headed to the movies this Thanksgiving weekend, keep an eye out for references to climate change (although you might have to squint).

A report from the University of Southern California and Good Energy found that, from 2020 to 2024, 3.2% of Hollywood scripts mentioned a term associated with climate change. That might not seem like it much, but it represents a 14% increase from the preceding four years, 2016 to 2020.

“That spike is commensurate with an enormous growth of overall production,” said Cynthia Littleton, co-editor-in-chief at Variety. “Where you do see it is less on the nose, barreling-you-over-the head with it.”

“Marketplace” host Amy Scott spoke with Littleton about how both television and film are incorporating climate change and sustainability, and why some of the best examples include "Abbott Elementary” and the Ryan Gosling-led “Project Hail Mary.”

To listen to their conversation, use the media player above.