Believe it or not, despite all the wars, high prices, and energy chaos this year, there is actually a possibility of an oil glut.

The global supply of oil surpassed demand this quarter, according to a report from the International Energy Agency.

“It's interesting to talk about globally more oil flowing and therefore potential surplus at the same time that this conflict has in fact not calmed down,” said Tom Seng, an energy finance professor at Texas Christian University.

Even as the conflict continues, workarounds to help move oil out of the Middle East, like ship-to-ship transfers, are working.

“We are in fact seeing more oil flow out of the Persian Gulf,” Seng said.

More oil has also been flowing from other parts of the world this year, said Ajay Parmar with ICIS.

“So the U.S. is at all-time-high levels of oil production. Guyana should be nearing a million barrels per day oil production soon,” he said. “Venezuela itself is back in the market as well this year. Norway, Brazil, there's a lot of supply increases that had been expected for this year anyway prior to this war.”

In other words, supply is back. But Parmar said demand prospects aren’t great.

“So the reality is the global economy is not in a particularly strong state,” he said.

Some industry experts, including Parmar, expect an oversupply of oil in 2027.

Meanwhile, oil prices are still pretty high. One reason is the need to fill back up the oil reserves drained earlier this year, said Seng at TCU.

“We all know that at some point in time, those respective countries, including the United States, will be back in the market to refill,” he said.

Also, there’s still lots of geopolitical risk to account for, said Dan Pickering, founder of Pickering Energy Partners.

“There's probably at least a $10-a-barrel risk premium associated with the fact that probably at almost any moment, Iran could ratchet up the military activity, reduce the supply of oil, and tighten the markets meaningfully,” he said.

There’s still uncertainty. And Pickering said the market can move quickly one direction or the other.