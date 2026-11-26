For weeks last summer, Dzenkesh Ma’at would ride the city bus past a farm in Chicago. “They’re growing stuff, they have green houses, I’m like, ‘I’m gonna get off,’” Ma’at said. “And I finally get off, and I walked up and I’m like, ‘Can I get a job?’”

Now, Ma’at is one of about 10 young farmers at the Comer Crops Youth Farm in Greater Grand Crossing, a neighborhood on Chicago’s South Side.

There are dozens of urban farms in Chicago, but Comer Crops is the only one run by young people. As the apprentices, ages 18-24, learn about urban agriculture and sustainable food systems, they also get job-search support through the Gary Comer Youth Center.

It’s a welcome opportunity in this fraught job market. Nationwide, around 1 in 7 young adults are both out of school and jobless, according to research from the University of Illinois Chicago’s Great Cities Institute.

Farm production manager Sandra Reno leads a team meeting on the farm. Jordan Mangi/Marketplace

Sowing the seeds of career readiness

Comer Crops spans 1.75 acres in a former truckyard nestled under the Chicago Skyway. Some of the farm’s harvest, which includes vegetables, flowers, eggs, and honey, is sold at a twice-weekly market. A lot of the produce is destined for afterschool snacks at the youth center, or ingredients for the parallel culinary apprenticeship program.

Comer apprentices have gone on to a variety of roles in the food ecosystem, according to farm manager Sandra Reno. Others have transitioned to fields totally unrelated to agriculture. A few even work at the youth center full-time as instructors and program managers.

Reno said her goal is for all the apprentices to land in fulfilling careers that pay fairly.

Jeremiah Williams, 22, started farming as a teen, maintaining the rooftop garden at the Gary Comer Youth Center, which oversees Comer Crops. He became an apprentice when he graduated high school in 2025.

“Farming gives you a lot of opportunities to learn about different jobs,” he said. “Rather than you sit in a building all day and you just wait for someone to come and talk to you. Here, there’s always something you can be doing.”

Williams' parsely purse. Jordan Mangi/Marketplace

He often wears a stylish black purse slung over his shoulder, full of parsley — food for his pet caterpillars. “I brought a couple home [from the farm],” Williams said. “All four of them have made their chrysalis. So I found four more, and I’m gonna raise those too.”

Williams said after his apprenticeship ends, he might go back to school to study entomology, or find full-time work in urban agriculture.

In mid-October, the farm was in a transitional period. Most of the apprentices were prepping the open beds for cold weather crops like potatoes and garlic. They crouched on their hands and knees, pulling plastic mulch out of the dirt.

“As we’re going into winter, I’ve been contemplating my whole life, I’m going to be honest,” Dzenkesh Ma’at said. “I remember putting the tomatoes in and now they’re gone. Bees are, like, shivering.”

While the farmers might work 20 hours a week in the peak season, there’s not much planting, weeding, or harvesting to be done during Chicago’s harsh winter. So most of the apprentices are looking for other jobs.

“I still feel a little lost. Is my passion my work? Is my passion my money?” Ma’at said.

Taquara Kimbrough knelt in an adjacent row. She wore her hair in short locs with dip-dyed tips that swung over her face while she worked. The eighteen-year-old recently started at the farm. She’s also in community college, where she’s studying to be an EMT and plays basketball.

“I wanted to work somewhere close to home, the community I live in, that didn’t get help, that didn’t see a lot of ambulances rushing to the scene,” she said. “I wanted to be the person who’s like, ‘Yes there’s a lot of violence over there, but they still need help.’”

Kimbrough said the fact that there are plenty of EMT jobs right now, which pay pretty well, helped her make that decision. In the meantime, she’s struggled to find another job, even in fast food service.

“It’s kind of hard to beat out a 30-year-old when I just hit 18. I don’t have no credentials,” she said.

Taquara Kimbrough graduated high school earlier this year. She's new to the farm. Jordan Mangi/Marketplace

All of the apprentices agreed fast food is a typical first-time job. But in Kimbrough’s neighborhood on Chicago’s West Side, she’s noticed older adults are working those jobs in addition to other ones, just to stay afloat.

Plus, she said, it feels to her like some positions purposefully exclude teenagers and young adults.

“For example, Wingstop. You have to be able to have a food safety license already, and a driver’s license. They don’t have a car, why do I have to have a driver’s license?” she said.

Opportunities are everything

The national unemployment rate for 20-to-24-year-olds was 8% in October, more than double the rate for prime-age workers, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

“I think the unemployment figure alone is evidence that young people want to work, and they also have been structurally unable to get work at much higher rates than the prime working-age population,” said Matt D. Wilson, senior associate director of the Great Cities Institute at UIC.

Wilson’s research found that the youth jobless rate across Chicago’s South and West Sides is staggering — close to 50%. (“Jobless” is inclusive of people who have never filed for unemployment insurance and therefore aren’t included in the narrower unemployment number.)

In terms of discrimination against young people, he said Kimbrough isn’t imagining it.

“Discrimination happens in both subtle and not-so-subtle ways, and I think those types of formal requirements that are above and beyond the duties of a job are a way for an employer to make candidates ineligible,” Wilson said.

A chalkboard at Comer Crops highlights key themes of food sovereignty and sustainable agriculture. Jordan Mangi/Marketplace

How does that feel, wanting to work, but struggling to find opportunities?

Ma’at said it’s scary. “[Adults say] you always should be making money for your future. And when the options that you’re given suck and you don’t know what you want to do, it’s hard.”

What do the apprentices wish older people — potential employers, maybe — understood about being a young person right now looking for a job?

“We’re willing to work,” Williams said. “I feel like the general consensus is people are not willing to work and put in their dues. I do wish people would get that stereotype out.”

Kimbrough agreed. She’s anxious potential employers may judge her by how she looks.

“It’s really hard to be talking to an adult when all they can see is my exterior and not how I am as a person,” she said. “And I feel like everybody deserves a chance, if someone will give it to them.”