Supply is easing, and demand is easing, too. Plus: Kidults, young farmers, a lemon business, and an endangered fish species.
Amid all the wars, high prices and energy chaos this year, the IEA shows global supply of oil surpassing demand this quarter. That is likely to continue in 2027.
Whether it’s sitting down to a board game or painstakingly crafting a building set, consumers over 18 are helping push a 20% increase in sales of playthings.
“In the past, a climate-themed movie would be almost universally disaster,” said Cynthia Littleton, co-editor-in-chief at Variety. “And what we're seeing now is something that characters are encountering as part of their day-to-day lives.”
In Alabama, a pair of data center projects will shunt runoff to rivers and creeks, potentially harming the plants and animals that live there, and threatening extinction for one species of fish.
Ten apprentices manage a 1.75-acre farm in Chicago. For many of them, employment opportunities feel out of reach.