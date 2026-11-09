How early planning and strategic savings helped one couple sail away

After years of steadily saving, Doug Asbe was finally able to leave the workforce ahead of schedule.

”I started work in the 1980s — 1986 — and when I looked at my first pay stub, it had that big chunk taken out for FICA. I started digging into that, and it's Social Security. And as I read into that, they said it was going to run out of money in 2025, the exact year I was going to retire,” said Asbe, who currently lives in La Conner, Washington.

“So, I spent most of my career saving as much money as we could, understanding that Social Security may not be there for me when I got to be that age.”

In 2015, he and his wife reviewed their finances and decided it was a good time to retire.

”It was both scary and liberating,” Asbe said. “It didn't happen all in one discussion. It was over the course of many months, of course. But I'd always dreamed of sailing since I was a teenager.”

To listen to their full story, click the audio player above.