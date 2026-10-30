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Oct 30, 2026

She loved bartending. Then she decided to head back to school

MJ Andrews had spent 20 years bartending when COVID-19 prompted her to consider a new career.

Clocked Outby Ashley Rodriguez
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After decades bartending, MJ Andrews back in school, with help from her family.
After decades bartending, MJ Andrews back in school, with help from her family.
Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

There are many ways to leave the job market. Sometimes voluntary, sometimes not so much.

In the latest installment of our series “Clocked Out,” which follows folks who've left the workforce, we head to Salt Lake City, Utah, and hear from 51-year-old MJ Andrews, a former bartender looking to start her next chapter in nursing.

After a divorce, Andrews spent the last 20 years bartending in Pittsburgh and Salt Lake City supporting her family of seven. Until one day during pandemic lockdowns she decided it was time to head back to school and become a nurse.

“My mother is a nurse practitioner. Family members are nurses, and I really saw how just everybody, including our family, were affected by COVID,” Andrews said, “And I really wanted to do something to help people.”

With the support of her family Andrews embarked on her journey.

“It was it was a lot of a lot of work, so much more work than I thought it was going to be.”

To hear more of Andrew’s story, click the play button above.

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