It tells you something about the state of a company when its CEO opens an earnings call by “reinforcing the bigger picture” and talking up “the progress that we are making.”

That’s how JetBlue CEO Joanna Geraghty opened the company’s call with investors and analysts in late October.

Just days earlier, the airline’s stock had fallen to a record low price. Its bonds were in distress. The company’s creditors had begun organizing with banks and law firms, which usually happens when lenders fear a company is about to declare bankruptcy.

So, Geraghty had to make the case that JetBlue is on the right track.

“Despite significant fuel headwinds and a challenging summer operation, our revenue performance is among the strongest in the industry,” she said.

The airline saw an 18% increase in revenue per seat mile in the third quarter. The call helped ease investors' concerns a bit, but the airline still faces a bumpy route ahead. And if it were to go the way of Spirit Airlines, airline passengers could face higher fares.

JetBlue has a big hole to dig out of. It carries about $8 billion in debt, roughly six times what the company’s worth, and hasn’t turned an annual profit since 2019.

The airline got into this position partly because it traditionally focused on the middle of the market.

“If you look across our economy, middle market companies are getting squeezed as consumers trade down and trade up,” said Samuel Engel, a senior vice president at the consulting firm ICF.

It’s another example of the K-shaped economy. JetBlue’s larger competitors — Delta, United, and American — have spent the post-pandemic years chasing the upper part of the K. They’ve added more first-class seats and more lounges. But JetBlue didn’t have much of that.

“So, it's made it harder for them to capture that additional revenue,” Engel said.

The airline launched a plan to change that in 2024, by adding more premium offerings. Starting in December, JetBlue will start offering first-class seats on domestic flights. It opened a new lounge in Boston, and it’s expanded its business class. The fanciest offering, on some transatlantic flights, is an enclosed pod with two seats.

Alberto Riva, an editor at the site Upgraded Points, flew in one recently from New York to Dublin.

“I had lunch with my wife across the Atlantic,” Riva said. “That was probably the nicest business class experience I've had across the ocean,” something he said he’s done 127 times.

JetBlue caters to middle-class fliers and is among the companies being squeezed by the K-shaped economy. Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

JetBlue, in a written statement to Marketplace, said its “JetForward” strategy is working and will help make the company profitable by next year. But it faces a big challenge.

“What their plan didn't include was a war in Iran that increased fuel prices,” said Samuel Engel at ICF. The price of jet fuel this year has just been too much for the company to overcome.

“So the higher fuel prices are creating a negative cash flow, which makes it harder to repay the debt and harder to refinance the debt,” Engel said. Which gets us back to why those creditors are organizing: out of concern the airline might declare bankruptcy.

Edward Russell, a freelance aviation journalist, sees a few ways forward for JetBlue. It could get back to profitability if fuel costs come down, or reorganize through Chapter 11 bankruptcy. Or, “if their shares continue to trade down, at some point either private equity or some other airline would swoop in and try to buy them.”

If JetBlue were to go away entirely, fares on routes it operates could go up. That’s because right now, it tends to be the cheapest option.

“Typically, the lowest fare in the market is sort of going to drive what airlines charge in any given market,” Russell said.

That’s what happened when Spirit Airlines went under earlier this year: Fares rose on many of its former routes. Russell said one of the biggest beneficiaries of the disappearance of that low-cost competition has been JetBlue.