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Nov 11, 2026

What's in a jobless claim?

How are jobless claims at a 57-year low when the labor market feels this bad? Plus: CoreWeave, soybeans, LNG, and the Nashville Symphony.

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What's in a jobless claim?
Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

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