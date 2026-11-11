What's in a jobless claim?

How are jobless claims at a 57-year low when the labor market feels this bad? Plus: CoreWeave, soybeans, LNG, and the Nashville Symphony.
CoreWeave is seen as a bellwether for the entire AI industry. The company builds data centers, and investors have been worried that it has taken on too much debt, among other concerns.
As Poland’s energy company Orlen ends a long-term contract with QatarEnergy because of the difficulty getting LNG out of the Middle East, U.S. suppliers stand to benefit.
April Hemmes, a corn and soybean farmer in Iowa, talks about her record-breaking harvest and what it means for her this year.
The Nashville Symphony was weeks from silence after management furloughed its musicians and suspended the season. Then Oracle covered the budget gap with a $10 million “strategic partnership.”
Jobless claims, a proxy for layoffs, are at a 57-year low. But the job market isn't as good as that suggests.
Between a long commute, or striking out on her own as an entrepreneur, Casi Myers chose the latter.