Do low jobless claims tell an accurate story anymore?

We got good news in the October 2026 jobs report, with 165,000 jobs added to the economy and unemployment ticking down to the historically relatively low level of 4.1%.

And we got, if anything, better news on first-time weekly jobless claims (for the week ending Oct. 31), which fell to an even more historically low 189,000. Initial claims haven’t been this low since September 1969. Keep in mind, back then, we only had about half as many workers who could even get laid off and go on unemployment.

Economic journalists often refer to initial jobless claims as a “proxy” for layoffs in the economy. That’s because when people lose their jobs through no fault of their own — which is the definition of a layoff — they can generally file a claim for unemployment insurance right away.

So, with jobless claims this low, we must be living in the absolute best of times layoff-wise, right? Not just a “low-hire-low-fire” labor market but a “low-hire, historically-low-fire” labor one?

Well, maybe not so fast. There are reasons to think jobless claims data may no longer be as reliable as it used to be — as a proxy for layoffs or (when they start rising) a harbinger of higher unemployment to come.

One reason economists tend to like jobless claims as an economic indicator is that the weekly report from the Labor Department comes directly from administrative records generated by state UI systems. It’s based on an actual count of unemployment insurance applications submitted by laid-off workers in every state, reported less than a week after they’re filed.

Compare that to the main BLS labor-market measures published in the monthly jobs report — like job creation and the unemployment rate — which are statistical estimates based on surveys of businesses and households.

Still, several leading labor market economists surveyed by this reporter said the current super-low level of jobless claims is as likely to reflect changes in the workforce and in the unemployment insurance system itself as it is to reflect a low level of layoffs in the economy right now.

“Applications to the unemployment insurance system have become an increasingly difficult gauge to the health of the labor market,” said Brandeis economist David Weil, author of “The Fissured Workplace.”

“The way that the program is working and states are managing it may mislead us about what’s going on in the actual economy,” said Erica Groshen, former Bureau of Labor Statistics commissioner, now at Cornell’s School of Industrial and Labor Relations.

“I don’t think it’s a reliable economic indicator anymore,” said Michele Evermore, a director at the National Employment Law Project and expert on social insurance, who worked on UI reforms in the Biden Labor Department. “I think it’s an indictment on the unemployment insurance system in the United States.”

She said big cutbacks in state programs began after the Great Recession, when spending on unemployment insurance — which is mostly funded by a tax on employers — shot up.

And at this point, “unemployment insurance tends to cover far fewer people than it ever has historically,” Evermore said. “Less than 20% of [unemployed] people in many states are getting unemployment insurance.”

“In my mind, it’s not a healthy labor market," said Mark Zandi at Moody's Analytics. "But it’s not because layoffs are high.” Joe Raedle/Getty Images

The average recipiency rate — the percentage of unemployed people receiving jobless benefits— was 24% nationwide in Q2 2026, according to Labor Department data. Recipiency hovered in the 35 percent to 40 percent range until the early 2000s, and has been sliding ever since, according to Evermore.

“Not enough people have access, it’s not enough income replacement to bother in some places, and people don’t get it for long enough,” she said.

Sixteen states have cut the maximum duration for which unemployed people can receive benefits — from the historical standard of 26 weeks to as few as 12 weeks. (Those states are: Montana, Idaho, Arizona, Iowa, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Louisiana, Kentucky, Tennessee, Alabama, Georgia, Florida, South Carolina and North Carolina, according to tracking by the Center for Budget and Policy Priorities.)

And with long-term unemployment high, more people are exhausting their benefits before finding a new job. The national rate was nearly 40% in Q2 2026, while the rates at which benefits are exhausted approach 50% in states like Florida and Kentucky that have cut benefit duration.

Evermore said no state’s maximum weekly benefit replaces even half of an average recipient’s previous wages while working — which is the minimum benchmark set by bipartisan federal commissions in 1980 and 1996.

There was a brief spike in recipiency — topping 75% — in 2020, explained Erica Groshen. “During the pandemic it was very, very high, because there was no stigma associated with collecting unemployment, and companies were happy to help their workers apply for it.”

But now there is again plenty to discourage laid-off workers from applying, said David Weil.

“The complexity of the system, people having a perception that it’s difficult if you’re on UI to heed all the job-search requirements,” he said. “So there are fewer people applying even if they are eligible.”

Meanwhile, fewer kinds of jobs and workers are covered than in the past, Weil added. “More and more workers find themselves either third-party contracted through some intermediary, or actually being considered independent contractors, which means no one is your employer.”

No employer paying into the system means no unemployment insurance to tap when your job goes away.

“At the edges of the formal economy, you may not be eligible for UI,” said Lindsey Cameron, a management professor at the Wharton School who studies the gig economy.

Rather than going through the rigamarole of applying for unemployment insurance, some people may just turn to the gig economy. Jack Taylor/Getty Images

Cameron pointed out that a lot of low-wage workers and workers of color fall into this grey area of the labor market, without access to legal protections and safety-net programs.

But, she added, gig work can also offer replacement income after a job loss. “Instead of trying to get UI, which can be a psychologically demoralizing experience,” she said, “it’s much easier to get on these e-bikes or e-scooters and do DoorDash deliveries, or do Amazon Flex — things that don’t really require that many assets and can give you instant payout the same day.”

There are other reasons jobless claims are historically low right now, according to Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody’s Analytics.

With the deportation crackdown, immigrants who get laid off might be hesitant to apply for government benefits, he said. Plus ”the Baby Boom generation is retiring, so people lose their jobs, and instead of filing for UI, they just retire.”

All in all, Zandi considers jobless claims a useful, if imperfect, labor market measure.

“Well, I use it; I do think it indicates that layoffs are low,” Zandi said. “The Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey data says the same thing. Anecdotally, you talk to businesses, and they’re saying they’re not laying off workers.”

Zandi argues that the fact that jobless claims are at a more-than-50-year low doesn’t mean the data is misleading or that there are masses of laid-off workers that economists and BLS statisticians are somehow missing.

“Hiring is very weak, hours are down, wage growth is decelerating,” said Zandi. “In my mind, it’s not a healthy labor market. But it’s not because layoffs are high.”