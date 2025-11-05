Dodge City, Kansas is perhaps best known for inspiring the phrase “get outta Dodge,” popularized by the 1950s TV show “Gunsmoke.” But it’s also one of the places where the 100th Meridian, the invisible longitudinal line that runs from pole to pole, passes through, separating the humid East and the arid West.

Several years ago, researchers discovered that the dry line that hugs the meridian appears to be moving east.

“We looked out into the future, and it continues moving eastward because of human-driven climate change,” said Richard Seager, a climate scientist at Columbia University’s Lamont-Doherty Earth Observatory.

And that could have huge implications for farmers, the economy and the global food supply.

“Climate change in the central U.S. is of enormous importance to food security across the world,” said Seager.

So how are farmers adapting? In this episode, Amy drives across Kansas to talk to farmers on both sides of the dry line about heat, drought, and the biggest immediate threat of all: tariffs.