Dollar Tree reported strong quarterly earnings this week and raised its outlook for the fiscal year. On its earnings call, the discount retailer used the word “assortment” more than a dozen times. It also said a wider range of items on its shelves lets customers get more of their shopping done in a single trip.

It used to be, pretty much everything at Dollar Tree cost a dollar, so there was a limit to the number of items it could sell profitably. In the past few years, though, the retailer has started adding items that cost more than a buck, meaning it can sell a wider range of products.

“So you'll see different brands, different price points, different pack sizes,” said Katie Thomas, who studies consumer behavior at the consulting firm Kearney.

She said that greater variety means a customer can go to Dollar Tree with a plan to buy a quart of milk for $1.25 and then toss in a copy of the game Connect Four for $5.

Other dollar stores are taking the same approach, and, Thomas said, starting during the pandemic, a lot of the stigma around shopping at them went away.

“People were more comfortable just shopping where they knew they could get the best price,” she said. “It wasn't as much of a concern over what that store was.”

And if we want to talk K-shaped economy, this wider assortment helps dollar stores draw in not just the bottom leg of that K, but people who are more in the middle.

“To broaden your appeal,” said Steve Rowen, a managing partner at RSR Research, “one of the fastest ways to do that is to, if somebody has to stop into your store and you can say, ‘OK, well, I was here for four different categories, and they all happen to be under this one roof'“ — kind of like a department store back in the day, then you only need to go to one place.