Ever since the Supreme Court struck down some of President Donald Trump's tariffs way back in February, the federal government has been on the hook for about $166 billion in refunds. As that money flows back to importers, including companies, how is it being spent?

A new investigation from ProPublica finds that some businesses are not passing refunds along to consumers, who paid higher prices. Instead, the money is going right back into the companies in the form of executive bonuses.

Nick McMillan is a computational journalist at ProPublica and part of the team that looked into this. He joined “Marketplace Morning Report” host Kimberly Adams to talk about it, and the following is an edited transcript of their conversation.

Kimberly Adams: What did your reporting find in terms of which businesses are keeping the tariff refunds and turning them into bonuses?

Nick McMillan: So right now, the administration has no requirements of what companies do with those tariff refunds. And we downloaded and analyzed thousands of SEC filings to find out how much companies were getting back, and also to report on what some companies are doing. Some examples of companies that we found include the toolmaker Stanley Black & Decker, as well as the parent company of Marshalls and TJ Maxx.

Adams: So some of these companies have decided to use their refunds this way, which they can do. But what did they have to say about it when you reached out to them?

McMillan: You know, not much. When we reached out to Stanley Black & Decker, they didn't answer our questions about who's getting paid those bonuses, how much that's worth, and whether customers really should be reimbursed. Also, TGX, which is the parent company of Marshalls and TJ Maxx, they declined to answer those questions, as well.

Adams: What have you heard from other companies about how they're spending their refunds?

McMillan: Yep, so it's wide-ranging. And so, for example, FedEx and UPS — they've set up portals where customers are able to get refunds. There's also companies like Burlington, and they said the net effect of the refunds is going to be neutral for the company, and they're going to use that to return value to the customer. When we asked them specifically if they're using those tariff refunds for executive bonuses, they said they are not.

Adams: ProPublica has a new tool on its website where you can go and look up public companies to see how much they've gotten back in tariff refunds. What are you hoping that people will learn from doing that?

McMillan: I encourage everyone listening here to go to ProPublica.org and type in the shops that you shop at — whether that is Apple, Nike, you know, any retailer or anything like that, and see how much they are getting back. What we did is — this information was kind of buried in very dense SEC filings, and we turned that information into a searchable database. So you can go and see — type in a company, and see how much they're getting paid, how much they're expecting to get, how much that they've recovered. We have found more than $28 billion in refunds that are expecting to be recovered, and more than 340 companies are in our database.