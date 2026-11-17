Inflation: It’s the gift that keeps on giving higher prices, and taking away our purchasing power. Import prices for October were up 1.1%, according to fresh data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. It’s the same big jump as September, and higher than economists expected.

Imported fuel was up 3.6% — steep, but not as steep as September’s 6.3%. There were also continued price increases for imported autos and auto parts, consumer goods, vegetables, industrial supplies and materials. Prices also rose for pretty much everything that goes into a data center: computers, semiconductors, electrical equipment, you name it.

These inflation numbers are month-to-month, not year-to-year. That’s because, similar to the latest consumer price index, BLS’s data-gathering operation was offline in October 2025 due to the government shutdown.

Even without an annual data point to compare it to, experts agree the import inflation news isn’t great.

“It is two months of large increases — it does stand out,” said Joe Gagnon, senior fellow at the Peterson Institute for International Economics.

Import prices were up 8% year-over-year in September, and they were rising just as fast in October.

“Inflation is moving in the wrong path. And I would imagine Fed officials are not too encouraged by this latest update,” said Oren Klachkin, an economist at Nationwide.

Some of this comes from global oil supplies being disrupted by war, sending prices soaring, said Jay Hatfield, head of Infrastructure Capital Advisors.

“So energy is flowing through every category of consumption, and particularly any goods that come from overseas. Freight is up 25% year-over-year,” he said.

Higher diesel prices also make everything delivered to a construction site cost more.

And the industry’s been hit with a one-two price punch, because much of what it imports has been hit with higher taxes, said Associated General Contractors of America chief economist Ken Simonson.

“Equipment and materials like steel, aluminum and copper, all been subject to tariffs as high as 50%,” he said.

The other major cause of import price inflation is data center building, and demand for all that goes into them, said Gary Schlossberg at the Wells Fargo Investment Institute.

“We’ve got the strength in AI investment, and that’s driving up input costs — computer chips, industrial materials,” he said.

With any other sector, soaring import prices might cause a pullback. But not in AI, said Simonson at AGC.

“Data centers are unique in that they are willing to accept price increases, just as long as the project can stay on schedule,” he said.

But he said higher import prices are slowing the building of homes and factories not related to the AI boom.