Manufacturing is not what it used to be in the U.S., but the sector remains an important source of jobs and GDP. That’s why Federal Reserve districts around the country continue to publish regional manufacturing data.

Here’s what a few of those districts that have recently released reports have to say about manufacturing around the country.

The Richmond Fed

On Tuesday, it was the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond’s turn to publish its monthly survey. The Richmond Fed covers North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, West Virginia, Washington D.C., and Maryland.

“The manufacturing index doesn't indicate gangbusters activity,” said Sonya Ravindranath Waddell, the vice president of applied analysis at the Richmond Fed. “But we have seen solid improvement in the last couple of months.”

Costs and prices have been up, in part due to fuel and tariffs.

“But we also hear just increased demand, sort of related to data center construction … [and] other sectors as well,” Waddell said.

The Philadelphia Fed

The nearby Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia covers Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Delaware. The Philadelphia Fed released its own monthly survey last Thursday.

Despite being on the smaller side, the manufacturing sector is still pretty diverse, according to Elif Sen, manager of regional economic analysis at the Philadelphia Fed.

“We have all different types of manufacturing, like plastics or chemical manufacturing,” Sen said. “We have foundries — so, metals manufacturing — aerospace manufacturing, biopharmaceuticals.”

She said the manufacturing sector continues to expand in her district.

“Firms were reporting overall increases in activity and gains in employment,” Sen said. “They also remain optimistic about activity and growth over the next six months.”

The Dallas Fed

A little further from the East Coast, the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas covers Texas, as well as northern Louisiana and southern New Mexico. It also published its survey last Friday.

Luis Torres, a senior business economist at the San Antonio branch of the Dallas Fed, said that durable goods manufacturing is performing especially well in the Lone Star State.

“It's a pocket of strength for the Texas economy,” he said.

Texas has a lot of demand for machinery and metals.

“[This is] the manufacturing that supply the AI-related construction — data center[s] — and oil and gas activity,” Torres said.

He said that manufacturing strength is also boosting employment.

“Texas salaries also have been growing … at a really high rate and it's been, of course, why?” he said. “Because of manufacturing.”

Torres said that as the service sector remains sluggish, manufacturing is driving momentum in the state economy.