Don't let this economy give you a fright

Headed into Halloween on Saturday, “Marketplace” has something better than candy to offer trick-or-treaters: full-size bars of economic data from the week.

On Tuesday, the Census Bureau reported that new single-family home sales fell 5% year-over-year in September. On Wednesday, the Bureau reported that wholesale inventories were up 0.6% in September, and the Bureau of Economic Analysis announced that GDP went up 3.4% in the third quarter — although savings rate went down.

To top it all off, the Federal Reserve met to discuss interest rates and decided to keep things steady ahead of midterm elections on Tuesday.

To help sort through all the economy’s tricks and treats, “Marketplace” host Kai Ryssdal spoke with Kate Davidson, managing editor of U.S. economic policy at Bloomberg, and Greg Ip, chief economics commentator at the Wall Street Journal, for the Weekly Wrap.

Click the audio player below the headline to listen to their conversation.