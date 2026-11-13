Nvidia this, Nvidia that — doesn't anyone want to talk about inflation data?

With all eyes on Nvidia after Jensen Huang resigned from his long-held position as CEO, it’s easy to forget that important inflation data came out this week, too.

The consumer price index rose 0.3% from September to October. And while there is no official year-over-year data thanks to the government shutdown in October 2025, estimates put inflation up 4% from a year ago.

While the continued war with Iran has sent fuel and related costs skyrocketing, prices are now rising across the board, from services to housing to food costs, according to this report from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

To break down the latest inflation data and the rest of the week’s economic news, “Marketplace” host Kai Ryssdal spoke with David Gura, a reporter at Bloomberg, and Courtenay Brown, an economics reporter at Axios, for the Weekly Wrap.

Click the audio player beneath the headline to hear their conversation.