It might be a holiday week, but plenty has happened in our economy.

Nvidia co-founder Jensen Huang returned to the helm of the chipmaker on Monday after a highly publicized resignation. On Wednesday, President Donald Trump announced a new set of tariffs, hoping to replace the tranche of tariffs that were thrown out by the Supreme Court back in February. And last but not least, it’s the official start of the holiday shopping season.

“Marketplace” host Sabri Ben-Achour discussed all this with Jordyn Holman at the New York Times and Greg Ip at the Wall Street Journal.

To listen, use the media player above.