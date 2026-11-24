The consumer electronics retailer just did its best quarter of sales in five years. Plus: Urban wildlife, data center construction, and gambling on bad weather.
Despite high energy costs and tariffs, manufacturing appears to be holding steady or expanding in several Federal Reserve districts across the country.
The consumer electronics retailer had a great third quarter, largely thanks to factors it didn’t control, like pandemic-era laptops and TVs that are finally wearing out.
Since the dawn of humanity, we have lived alongside animals. Could climate change draw us even closer together?
Seeking a more profitable career path but still hoping to work with children, Tristan Dennis went back to school.