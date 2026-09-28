Why this childcare worker quit his job

Two months ago, Tristan Dennis quit a job that he loved, caring for two-year-olds at a childcare center in Morgantown, West Virginia.

Dennis said he loved working with young children, but couldn’t see childcare as a viable long-term career path. “The pay was pretty lackluster,” he said.

Now he’s a first-year graduate student at West Virginia University, where he’s studying art education. But he can look out the window of his college and still see the daycare center where he used to work. “I really miss it,” he said.

To hear his story, use the audio player at the top of the page.