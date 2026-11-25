Consumer spending rose 0.3% in October, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ data from Wednesday. Inflation also rose 0.3%. In other words, spending was flat — which isn’t typical so close to the holiday shopping season.

Patience comes in many forms. And this year, consumers seem to have a lot of it.

“We see this kind of paradox with the consumer of being not confident in the future but still finding a way to keep up with spending,” said Bryan Eshelman, managing director of retail at Alix Partners.

Where there’s a will, there’s a way — and the way looks different depending on income. For higher earners, patience means holding off on the urge to splurge on a luxury bag or watch, Eshelman said.

“That is a bellwether for whether the higher income consumer is going to continue spending at the levels that they have been,” he said.

It’s a little less Canada Goose and a little more Costco. Data from Adobe Analytics shows that people spent November stocking up on essentials. Online sales of personal hygiene products alone rose by 40% compared to last year.

“It’s what’s needed,” said Jessica Ramirez, co-founder of the consulting firm The Consumer Collective. “That’s how the consumer’s shopping. It’s like, ‘I need toilet paper. I need these groceries.’”

For middle- and lower-income consumers, Ramirez said that patience is about playing the waiting game. Her research shows more than a third of these households won’t start holiday shopping until after Thanksgiving. That’s up more than 10% from last year.

“I think they’re being much more selective because they have to be,” she said. “I think that at the same time, they are hoping that there will be more discounts.”

That’s because while the holiday sales started early, consumers “also know that there’s deals all the time,” said David Swartz, a consumer equity analyst at Morningstar.

Swartz said that across income groups, patience — especially during a time when people are tempted to overspend — shows that consumers are reassessing their budgets in the long term.

“They’re probably a little bit worried that the situation is going to continue into next year and possibly beyond,” he said.

“The situation” being rising inflation — and wages that aren’t keeping up.