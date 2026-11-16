Three big sources of spending drive the U.S. economy: spending by consumers, governments, and businesses. In the third quarter, consumer spending — otherwise known as personal consumption expenditures — accounted for 67.6% of gross domestic product (GDP).

Put another way, consumer spending is a huge driver of the U.S. economy. It hasn’t always been that way, though.

“When you look back to the 19th century, the big spenders are businesses,” said Louis Hyman, a professor of political economy in history at Johns Hopkins University.

Hyman said that back in the late 1800s, businesses were dumping money into railroads, while everyday workers weren’t making all that much and therefore had less money available to spend. Hyman said that shifted in the early 1900s.

“Through most of the 20th century, the story was about rising wages, … expanding consumer demand, and how to get consumers to buy all those products,” he said.

But that doesn’t mean consumer spending rose continuously. In 1944, it accounted for less than half of GDP. Hyman said that during World War II, there was a push to get people to save instead of spend.

“They were afraid of the inflationary pressures that came after World War I,” he said. “There was also, of course, rationing.”

Rationing meant that there were limits on how much people were allowed to buy.

During the postwar economic boom, consumer spending as a share of GDP rose again, and by the ’70s, financing was also more common.

“One of the things that happens with the recession in the 1970s is as people don't have as much money in the bank … they have access to credit cards in a new kind of way,” said Lily Geismer, a history professor at Claremont McKenna College.

Geismer pointed out that with globalization, consumers got access to cheaper goods, and the rise of superstores meant there were more places to buy them.

“Stores like Walmart begin in the 1960s, but it's really in the 1970s and 1980s that they grow,” she said.

Policy choices have also enabled the consumer’s central role in the economy.

“We have sort of made the choice to keep marginal tax rates low, to disinvest in many public goods, and to leave it up to the consumer to spend and borrow to drive the economy,” said Lawrence Glickman, a professor of American studies at Cornell University.

But Glickman said that today’s affordability crisis could drive a debate about whether that should still be the case.