Nvidia share prices have fluctuated amid Jensen Huang's ouster as CEO and his unexpected return this week.

In late October, news broke that Huang had an affair with an alleged Chinese spy. By mid-November, it was revealed that Huang had affairs with two Nvidia employees. Huang then resigned, only to be reinstated by the company's board of directors on Monday following pressure from the Trump administration.

While Nvidia shares jumped following the news, the company's share price is still lower than it was before the scandal. In late October, Nvidia was trading at about $218 a share, but on Wednesday it closed at $149 a share – about 32% lower. Meanwhile, AI stocks in general have been down in recent weeks. Concerns linger over whether there's a bubble in the sector and whether the investment in data centers will pay off.

Amid the volatility, people may be concerned about their retirement funds. Many Americans have 401(k)s that are invested in funds that track the performance of an index like the S&P 500, which means they have exposure to AI-related stocks like Nvidia.

J. Michael Collins, a professor at the University of Wisconsin-Madison who studies consumer decision making, said you shouldn't respond to fluctuations.

Collins said Nvidia was embroiled in a big public scandal in which the government had a heavy hand, but "if you think about Nvidia as a company that makes a really valuable product that a lot of people want, it's probably going to be OK."

Carolyn McClanahan, the director of financial planning at Life Planning Partners, said she understands people's fears. "Everybody has seen the volatility and fluctuations, and it can be a little heart-stopping," she said.

But McClanahan said these swings aren't unusual, which is why people need to ensure they have a good asset allocation in the first place. The stock market drops about 10% or more every 16 months, and 5% or more two to three times a year, wrote Life Planning Partners investing manager Brett Lozowski in a company newsletter.

If you're younger and you have plenty of investing years ahead of you, you might want to consider 80% in stocks and 20% in fixed income (which are investments that pay you regularly, like bonds), McClanahan said. If you need your money sooner or you're getting closer to retirement, you might want to be more conservative in your investments and have an investment allocation of 60% stocks and 40% fixed income.

But these ratios don't work for everyone. McClanahan said she has some clients who are invested in 30% to 40% in stocks.

"They don't need to take the financial risk and they psychologically don't want to take the financial risk," she explained.

Collins also said that an investor's tolerance will vary, with some willing to invest aggressively even in retirement, while others will be more risk averse. He said it can be helpful to talk to a financial adviser because some people may overestimate how much risk they're willing to tolerate.

Jamie Cox, managing partner for Harris Financial Group, said he's not surprised at the latest AI sell-off.

"For the longest time this year, the stocks had run up to be priced at levels that were not really supported by earnings at that point, and so investors were questioning why they were continuing to go up," Harris said.

One cause for concern with AI is how much these companies are propping up the stock market. In recent years, the Magnificent 7 – tech companies that include Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Meta, Microsoft, Nvidia and Tesla — have outpaced other stocks.

In 2025, they represented one-third of the S&P 500's total market cap. That year, the Magnificent 7 grew 23%, while the rest of the S&P 500 rose about 11%, according to data that FactSet provided to Marketplace.

"There's always something that's the darling of the day. So right now that is AI," McClanahan said. "But that's the exact reason to diversify, because you never know when those bubbles are going to pop."