This story was first published by Oregon Public Broadcasting.

Almost all of us are feeling the pinch of rising prices. According to federal data, the cost of food has soared more than 30% since 2019, and some analysts expect that rise to continue. That means consumers are looking for every opportunity to save money and find deals.

Long-gone are the days of physically clipping coupons, but one Portlander is trying to find a more modern solution, tracking the cost of common grocery items and sharing his findings with his community.

“In April 2025, we were dealing with record-breaking egg prices, food felt like it was getting really expensive, [and] I had just gotten laid off,” said Bryan Vance. “I needed to get my grocery spending in check and decided, while trying to do that for myself, if I could do that for other people.”

For more than a year, Vance has been walking the aisles of 20 different grocery stores, tracking 20 different food items that he thinks represent the standard American grocery basket. Each month, he aggregates the data and reports which store has the cheapest basket via Stumptown Savings, the free newsletter and website he created.

“It is pretty labor-intensive in order to do what I'm doing,” he said. “I'm not relying on AI scraping stuff; I'm not relying on store-submitted data. I'm really coming to the stores, putting my boots on the ground and walking through them.”

Tracking the 400 unique points of data each month on his spreadsheet is incredibly time-consuming and frankly doesn’t pay great.

“Realistically, I probably shouldn't be doing this full time,” Vance said. “But things just keep getting more expensive, people keep dealing with cuts to food aid … I feel like people really need this, and so I don't want to quit because I feel like I'd be leaving people hanging.”

People like the nearly 10,000 subscribers Vance says Stumptown Savings has. He also reaches another 35,000 people each week across his social media channels on TikTok and Instagram.

“The one consistent thing I’m hearing from everyone is that it’s just getting more expensive for all of them,” he said. “Even people who aren’t necessarily struggling, they’re still noticing that everything has gotten more expensive at their stores.”

As Vance pushed his cart across the parking lot, another shopper named KJ Fulford stopped him to talk about grocery prices.

“I do a lot of math and really pay attention when I'm doing shopping,” Fulford said.

The young, 20-something said he’s been struggling to make ends meet but recently was able to receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits.

“I now get food stamps, so I kind of have more leeway on what I get,” he said. "But I still obviously try and stay away from the more expensive stuff.”

Fulford explained that he also has another reason to be more conscious of his grocery budget: “I just had a kid, so I have to save some of that for baby formula.”