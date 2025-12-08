Shoppers are increasingly using AI to find deals, recommendations

Luca Cian was fresh out of gift ideas for a friend who’s into dressing up. So, he turned to an AI chatbot, which recommended an appointment with a fashion consultant.

“Something that honestly I didn’t know existed,” he said. “And so I thought it was a cool idea.”

Cian isn’t alone in turning to AI for holiday shopping help. These days, when we shop online, we know that AI always seems to be floating around in the background somewhere, but more consumers are intentionally using AI-powered chat services and browsers as a shopping tool.

So far this holiday season, AI traffic to retail sites is up nearly 760%, according to Adobe Analytics data.

Cian, who works as a marketing professor at the University of Virginia, said shoppers also use AI to compare the features and prices of products like TVs and vacuum cleaners.

“There are so many products, and we have so many choices,” he said. “And so instead of me spending hours reading through a lot of websites, I have someone, or something, better, reading.”

Where AI falls short is the subjective stuff; after all, picking out a sweater requires a sense of personal aesthetics.

It also has a tough time with intricate orders, but Aaron Cheris, who leads the global retail practice at Bain, imagines a future where you could give a chatbot your grocery list. “Forty items from this retailer, 20 items from this retailer, and 15 from this retailer, and I’ll save you 10 bucks.”

Cheris said that would require consumers’ trust. For instance, what if chatbots start partnering with brands for product placement?

“Do I still trust that when I asked it to get me the best deal on everything, it’s really getting me the best deal?” he said.

That will be up to shoppers to decide.