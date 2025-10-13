AI companies are eyeing your shopping cart and your data

Open AI has added a checkout feature to ChatGPT, partnering with Etsy and Shopify to let users purchase some items from select merchants. OpenAI says ChatGPT's answers are still organic and unsponsored. But why not offer a seamless way to buy things that come up in certain responses?

Eventually this could lead to so-called “agentic” shopping — letting AI research items, pick one, and then buy it on our behalf. That may be appealing to consumers and also valuable for OpenAI.

Marketplace's Nova Safo spoke with his colleague Meghan McCarty Carino about what AI companies stand to gain from integrating e-commerce.

More on this

Why OpenAI is rolling out "Instant Checkout"