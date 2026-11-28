From budget holiday shopping and youth-run urban farms to tribal salmon fishing, wild game hunting and a family teriyaki chicken recipe with no measurements, join us for an hour of stories on the business and economics of food.
The holiday meal is where family tradition meets the household budget. In this hour-long special, host Kristen Schwab digs into the food on our tables and the economy behind it. We'll shop a Tennessee Walmart with a budget-recipe developer who's working out how to feed a family of eight a holiday dinner for under $45, even with tariffs and a shrinking cattle herd jacking prices up. We'll listen in on the King Arthur Bakers Hotline as calls about ingredient substitutes and recipe mishaps pour in. And we'll visit a youth-run urban farm on Chicago's South Side, where young adults are learning job skills in a city where finding work is hard for people their age.
We'll also head into the woods of southern Maryland for a first squirrel hunt and stop by a new wild game processor in Wyoming. In Oregon, we'll meet a Native fishing family keeping tribal salmon traditions alive at their fish market on the Columbia River. In Houston, we'll see how Afghan refugees are building a thriving restaurant scene. Also, Kristen goes home to Minnesota to learn her Korean mom's famous teriyaki chicken, a dish made with no recipe, plenty of garlic and a lot of love. Together, these stories show how the holiday meal reflects what's going on in the wider economy and in our own households.