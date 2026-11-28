The holiday meal is where family tradition meets the household budget. In this hour-long special, host Kristen Schwab digs into the food on our tables and the economy behind it. We'll shop a Tennessee Walmart with a budget-recipe developer who's working out how to feed a family of eight a holiday dinner for under $45, even with tariffs and a shrinking cattle herd jacking prices up. We'll listen in on the King Arthur Bakers Hotline as calls about ingredient substitutes and recipe mishaps pour in. And we'll visit a youth-run urban farm on Chicago's South Side, where young adults are learning job skills in a city where finding work is hard for people their age.

We'll also head into the woods of southern Maryland for a first squirrel hunt and stop by a new wild game processor in Wyoming. In Oregon, we'll meet a Native fishing family keeping tribal salmon traditions alive at their fish market on the Columbia River. In Houston, we'll see how Afghan refugees are building a thriving restaurant scene. Also, Kristen goes home to Minnesota to learn her Korean mom's famous teriyaki chicken, a dish made with no recipe, plenty of garlic and a lot of love. Together, these stories show how the holiday meal reflects what's going on in the wider economy and in our own households.