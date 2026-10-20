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Oct 20, 2026

Horror is good business — not just during Halloween

Andrew Webster, entertainment editor at The Verge, explains why horror movies, games and TV shows are gaining attention and prestige across the media landscape.

Cultureby Kai Ryssdal and Mika Ellison
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Film studios and gaming companies are starting to bet more on horror films, which are cheaper to make and draw crowds.
Film studios and gaming companies are starting to bet more on horror films, which are cheaper to make and draw crowds.
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures

Horror isn’t just for Halloween anymore. Streaming sites like Netflix and Amazon Prime are betting on horror movies. Games like Resident Evil are incredibly popular. The horror-comedy TV show “Widow’s Bay” broke records during awards season.

Andrew Webster is entertainment editor at The Verge. He recently explored why horror is such good business right now, and why it’s gotten so big lately.

“As things have just gotten so much more expensive in games and film” Webster said, “making a movie that costs $10 million — like ‘Backrooms’ — and has the potential to make half a billion dollars, is a much better bet than throwing a couple hundred million dollars at Steven Spielberg.”

“Marketplace” host Kai Ryssdal spoke with Webster about his reporting.

Click the audio player above to hear their conversation.

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