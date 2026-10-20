Bridget and Ryan finally answer one of your most requested questions of all time: What is rental arbitrage? Dun. Dun. Dun! The answer involves a moldy fridge, rizz-less cupcakes and a milk convention. Plus, Ryan finds out he’s actually been a master rental arbitrager this whole time!

Tips for grown-ups listening to “Million Bazillion” with kids

Money Talks

After listening to the episode, try out these related conversation starters with your kids:

Now that you’ve heard all about rental arbitrage, is it more or less what you expected? If you rented your own apartment, would you like to rent it out to others? Why or why not? What are some other money or economy phrases you’ve heard adults use? Would you rather have your face on a $2 bill or a penny? Why?

Tip Jar

Want to keep the learning going? Start here:

Curious about the amount of times kids have asked about rental abitrage? It came up in our live episode on the gold standard, our episode on black markets, auctions, and savings accounts just to name a few!

Speaking of rent, don’t miss this “Million Bazillion” episode about who sets the price of rent.

Grownups, one of the biggest short-term rental platforms out there is Airbnb. Browse this archive of “Marketplace” tales about Airbnb.

Gimme 5

Where does Dracula keep his money? In a blood bank! Can you think of any spooky money jokes? We would love to hear them. Send your jokes, money poems, or questions for Ryan and Bridget to answer, using this online form.