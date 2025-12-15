More "This Is Uncomfortable" is on the way

You’ve been telling us you want more “This Is Uncomfortable,” and we heard you! Starting Jan. 15, “This Is Uncomfortable” will be in your feeds every single week with a new episode. We’re still bringing you the intimate stories you’ve come to expect, but also new conversations with all sorts of people: behavioral economists, therapists, and big thinkers who’ll help us make sense of how our culture and economy are shaping our relationship with money, and how we see ourselves.

The world feels like a dumpster fire right now, and the cost of living is creeping out of reach for so many of us, but you don’t need to struggle through it alone. More than ever, we need a place where we can talk openly about this stuff in real time, to make sense of our financial lives together in community.

Look out for episodes on negotiating prenups, caring for aging parents, and keeping financial secrets. We’ll also have personal stories, advice segments, and expert guidance on how to tackle that financial task that … let’s be real, has been on your to-do list for a year.

You’ll hear from some old friends of the show, like financial therapist Aja Evans, and new ones, like comedian Josh Gondelman and journalist Sarah Hagi. And host Reema Khrais will be going down some rabbit holes to answer burning questions like, how much money is enough?

We’d love to hear your answer to that question– you can call our hotline and leave a message at 347-RING-TIU or email us at uncomfortable@marketplace.org.



