Jess Rice starts most work days at a Walmart near her home in rural Tennessee. She’s the senior test kitchen editor at Budget Bytes, a food blog focused on affordable recipes. There, she shops for ingredients and develops delicious but frugal meals.

On Budget Bytes you’ll find over 10 years worth of recipes. None cost over $3.50 per serving to prepare. The price of groceries has increased by 30% since the pandemic, and experts say there’s no decrease in sight. But the Budget Bytes policy on affordable recipes remains the same.

“Our feet are to the fire a little bit,” Rice said. The Budget Bytes comments section is filled with readers reporting rising prices in their local grocery stores.

“ Instead of coming at this issue with gloom and doom, I wanted to give people a roadmap so they were able to feed themselves and their family well despite what was coming down the line,” Rice said.

So she and the team at Budget Bytes developed the Almost Tariff Proof Grocery Guide, which walks readers through the impact of tariffs and advises swaps that can keep costs down.

Ahead of the holiday season, Rice published an updated guide which includes a holiday meal plan that feeds eight people for under $45.

“People are gonna be full, and they are going to be so happy to spend time together and have a home cooked meal,” she said.

Rice and the team at Budget Bytes meticulously track grocery prices from their test kitchen in East Nashville, where shelves of cookware and kitchen essentials line the walls. “We just have to constantly be consuming that content.”

Though the news is rarely good, the team focuses on what they can control. “ We do believe that there's a workaround for everything, and so we try to provide solutions for people instead of making them feel like they're doing without,” Rice said.