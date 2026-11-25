​​Prices are front-of-mind for a lot of Americans, as we head into a long weekend of cooking, traveling, and holiday shopping.

Those prices were up 0.3% month-over-month and 3.8% year-over-year in October, according to the latest personal consumption expenditures index from the Bureau of Economic Analysis. The PCE core inflation rate — which strips out energy and food prices — was also up, by a hefty 3.3%.

Both overall and core inflation accelerated from September, getting even farther from the Federal Reserve’s long-term inflation target of 2%.

Keep in mind, PCE is the Fed’s preferred inflation measure. In October, it hit a five-month high, and the core rate hit a three-year high.

​Bradley Saunders at Capital Economics focuses particularly on the three-month annualized rate.

“[It] really gives a good gauge on the recent trend in prices pressures. And that jumped, it’s now at 3.6%, it was at 3% in September, heading in the wrong direction,” he said.

High crude oil prices from the conflict in the Middle East was a driving force of that growth, according to Saunders.

“This is what happens when diesel prices surge. They take a little while to feed through, but they get there in the end. Transportation costs go up, costs of shipping, airfares go up, and then that shows itself up to consumers through higher prices,” he said.

​But it’s not just the energy-pumped supply chain, said economist Elizabeth Renter at Life360.

“We know that tariffs continue to have some impact, and in fact more tariffs were announced today,” she said.

And the Fed is paying attention, said Ross Mayfield, an investment strategist at Baird. (Baird is a Marketplace underwriter.) He expects two more rate hikes by March to fight inflation.

“They’re aware they can’t pump more oil or help ships get through the Strait of Hormuz. But what they can do is try to bring demand down,” he said.

Falling demand is already showing up in metal and gasoline prices.

“For most of this year gas prices were moving up and down and giving sticker shock and brief spells of relief,” said Kayla Bruun at public opinion firm Morning Consult.

Right now, a gallon of gasoline is down about 70 cents since late October.

​But when you look at prices overall?

“After you’ve controlled for inflation, spending is essentially flat. And what that means is people, they’re spending more every month, but they’re not coming home with more stuff. They’re just getting by,” said Renter at Life360.

With wages growing slower than prices, consumers are actually gradually falling behind.