Your 401(k) is probably invested in AI

Plus, how the latest economic news might affect that upcoming Fed rate decision.
As war in the Middle East continues, what’s the economic view like for the Fed, consumers, and businesses?
Americans lose an estimated $10 billion a year from scams carried out by fraud centers in Southeast Asia.
There's a lot of uncertainty that continues to linger, and so people are being rightfully cautious about how they're spending their money," said Colina Bruce, owner of Noir Lux Candle Bar.
S&P Global Market Intelligence’s purchasing managers’ index signaled strong, sustained economic growth in October.
Patrica McCoy, a law professor at Boston College, talks about what an AI-driven market means for the average American’s retirement savings.