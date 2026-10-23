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Oct 23, 2026

Your 401(k) is probably invested in AI

Plus, how the latest economic news might affect that upcoming Fed rate decision.

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Your 401(k) is probably invested in AI
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The Team

Your 401(k) is probably invested in AI