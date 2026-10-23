Got a 401(k)? There's a good chance it's invested in AI

Artificial intelligence is kind of the stock market right now. The Magnificent Seven tech and AI stocks, that includes Alphabet, Meta, Nvidia and more, make up a third of the total market cap of the S&P 500.

And if you're saving for retirement, squirreling away money into 401(k)s, 403(b)s, or other individual retirement accounts, chances are you are invested in companies making big bets on AI.

Patricia McCoy is a law professor at Boston College. She studies financial regulation and consumer financial protection, among other things. “Marketplace” host Kai Ryssdal spoke with her about what AI exposure means for the average American’s retirement savings.

Click the audio player above to hear their conversation.