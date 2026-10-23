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Oct 23, 2026

Got a 401(k)? There's a good chance it's invested in AI

Patrica McCoy, a law professor at Boston College, talks about what an AI-driven market means for the average American’s retirement savings.

Markets/Wall Streetby Kai Ryssdal and Sofia Terenzio
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Magnificent Seven stocks make up a third of the total S&P 500 market cap.
Magnificent Seven stocks make up a third of the total S&P 500 market cap.
Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images

Artificial intelligence is kind of the stock market right now. The Magnificent Seven tech and AI stocks, that includes Alphabet, Meta, Nvidia and more, make up a third of the total market cap of the S&P 500.

And if you're saving for retirement, squirreling away money into 401(k)s, 403(b)s, or other individual retirement accounts, chances are you are invested in companies making big bets on AI.

Patricia McCoy is a law professor at Boston College. She studies financial regulation and consumer financial protection, among other things. “Marketplace” host Kai Ryssdal spoke with her about what AI exposure means for the average American’s retirement savings.

Click the audio player above to hear their conversation.

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