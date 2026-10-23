iPhone Duo's crease is put to the test

Apple's long-awaited iPhone Duo launched this week, and everyone has the same question: can you see a crease? Joanna Stern, founder of media company New Things, has been putting it to the test for her newsletter. She's tried apps, phone calls, cameras. But, she really wanted to know if the much-hyped folding phone would stand the test of time. She hired a hardware designer to build a machine that opened and closed the iPhone Duo over and over while she slept — more than 32,000 times. Stern joins joins Marketplace’s Meghan McCarty Carino on this week’s “Tech Bytes: Week in Review.”

Plus, Elon Musk says there could be a merger between SpaceX and Tesla. And, recent court documents reveal internal warnings about child safety issues were ignored by TikTok executives.

More on this

“iPhone Duo Review: The Good, The Bad, and The Buggy” from New Things

“Apple announces product launch event for Oct. 28. Analysts expect touchscreen laptop” from CNBC

“SpaceX and Tesla Are Already Joined at the Hip. What a Formal Merger Would Mean.” from The Wall Street Journal

“Musk Ordered Starlink Slowdown That Blindsided Ukraine” from The Wall Street Journal

“TikTok staff raised child safety concerns, but executives reportedly failed to act” from TechCrunch