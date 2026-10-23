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Oct 23, 2026

iPhone Duo's crease is put to the test

Plus, there could be a merger between SpaceX and Tesla, and TikTok reportedly ignored online child safety concerns. Joanna Stern, founder of media company New Things, joins Marketplace's Meghan McCarty Carino on this week's "Tech Bytes: Week in Review."

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iPhone Duo's crease is put to the test
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Apple's long-awaited iPhone Duo launched this week, and everyone has the same question: can you see a crease? Joanna Stern, founder of media company New Things, has been putting it to the test for her newsletter. She's tried apps, phone calls, cameras. But, she really wanted to know if the much-hyped folding phone would stand the test of time. She hired a hardware designer to build a machine that opened and closed the iPhone Duo over and over while she slept — more than 32,000 times. Stern joins joins Marketplace’s Meghan McCarty Carino on this week’s “Tech Bytes: Week in Review.”

Plus, Elon Musk says there could be a merger between SpaceX and Tesla. And, recent court documents reveal internal warnings about child safety issues were ignored by TikTok executives.

More on this

iPhone Duo Review: The Good, The Bad, and The Buggy” from New Things

Apple announces product launch event for Oct. 28. Analysts expect touchscreen laptop” from CNBC

SpaceX and Tesla Are Already Joined at the Hip. What a Formal Merger Would Mean.” from The Wall Street Journal

Musk Ordered Starlink Slowdown That Blindsided Ukraine” from The Wall Street Journal

TikTok staff raised child safety concerns, but executives reportedly failed to act” from TechCrunch

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