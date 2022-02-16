What will the post-COVID world look like?
Plus: A high quit rate may be adding to inflation, and the U.K. aims to crack down on Russian assets.
How expensive will fuel get before Americans buy less of it?
The price of oil is approaching $100 a barrel for the first time in years.
Lumber prices soar on hot demand and supply bottlenecks
Tuesday's producer price index shows a 25% monthly gain in lumber prices, but they could come down once supply increases.
How the high quit rate stokes inflation
The Great Resignation makes employers compete for workers. That boosts wages and then prices, a new paper from the Chicago Fed explains.
Who will decide when the pandemic is over?
If a virus isn't eradicated, the threat of it never goes away. It may reappear as seasonal outbreaks, much like the flu.
Will the UK sanction Russian-owned assets over the Ukraine crisis?
The British government has threatened to freeze Russian oligarchs’ property in the U.K. if Russia invades Ukraine. Is the threat credible?
1 executive chef, 2 restaurants, not enough staff and crisis after crisis in Puerto Rico
Like employers on the mainland, María Mercedes Grubb can't find enough help to keep her businesses open full time.
