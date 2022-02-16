Temporarily UnavailableQuitting TimeThis Is UncomfortableI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

What will the post-COVID world look like?
Feb 15, 2022

What will the post-COVID world look like?

Plus: A high quit rate may be adding to inflation, and the U.K. aims to crack down on Russian assets.

Segments From this episode

How expensive will fuel get before Americans buy less of it?

by Andy Uhler
Feb 15, 2022
The price of oil is approaching $100 a barrel for the first time in years.
Though higher gas prices might discourage people in the U.S. to cut back on driving, global demand for oil is still high.
Mario Tama/Getty Images
Lumber prices soar on hot demand and supply bottlenecks

by Justin Ho
Feb 15, 2022
Tuesday's producer price index shows a 25% monthly gain in lumber prices, but they could come down once supply increases.
Lumber prices were up 25% in January. Strong demand for homebuilding materials is one reason.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
How the high quit rate stokes inflation

by Meghan McCarty Carino
Feb 15, 2022
The Great Resignation makes employers compete for workers. That boosts wages and then prices, a new paper from the Chicago Fed explains.
The Great Resignation is boosting wages and contributing to inflation.
Getty Images
COVID-19

Who will decide when the pandemic is over?

by Kristin Schwab
Feb 15, 2022
If a virus isn't eradicated, the threat of it never goes away. It may reappear as seasonal outbreaks, much like the flu.
It's easy to pinpoint the start of a pandemic. Determining when it ends is far less clear.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
Will the UK sanction Russian-owned assets over the Ukraine crisis?

by Stephen Beard
Feb 15, 2022
The British government has threatened to freeze Russian oligarchs’ property in the U.K. if Russia invades Ukraine. Is the threat credible?
By one estimate, at least 150 luxury properties in the U.K. — $2 billion worth — are owned by Russians with links to the Kremlin.
Hollie Adams/Getty Images
1 executive chef, 2 restaurants, not enough staff and crisis after crisis in Puerto Rico

by Kai Ryssdal and Maria Hollenhorst
Feb 15, 2022
Like employers on the mainland, María Mercedes Grubb can't find enough help to keep her businesses open full time.
"You don’t get a lot of sleep, first of all. Second of all, you cut back hours," says María Mercedes Grubb of the labor shortage's affect on her restaurants.
Courtesy Grubb/Ash Calo
Music from the episode

Horizon - Poolside Remix Tycho, Poolside
Equinox Desire J-Walk
Much After Feeling Turnover
The Game Gabriel Garzón-Montano
Wishing Well Substantial, T.Lucas, Stephanie Gayle
Rare Form Millionyoung

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

