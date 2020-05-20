May 20, 2020
What will dining out look like post-COVID?
Plus: How Americans spent their relief checks, the coming wave of farm bankruptcies and the fight over hazard pay.
Music from the episode
I Feel It Coming The Weeknd, Daft Punk
Sleep The Dandy Warhols
Huron River Drive Shigeto
Red-Eye The Album Leaf
Different Now Chastity Belt
Soft Stud Black Belt Eagle Scout
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer
