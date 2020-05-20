Many essential workers have had to readjust their workflows during the coronavirus pandemic. Connie DePaepe is a working plumber and the owner of American Drain Works & Plumbing Co. She explained that in addition to receiving fewer calls, she and her staff have to be selective to keep themselves and their clients safe.

Before they go inside, DePaepe explained, now “we have to talk with our clients and ask questions, like is anybody sick? Has anybody tested positive for the coronavirus?” And if a client says yes, DePaepe and her staff do not service them.

Inside the homes, the workflow has also changed. Clients are asked to give the plumbers space and clear out the work zone beforehand. DePaepe also requires both staff and customers to wear masks.

At the beginning of the pandemic, acquiring enough masks was a challenge. Thankfully, DePaepe now has the help of one of her clients, a family who sources masks for DePaepe and calls her “anytime they have sanitizer and masks” for her to “pick up on their porch.”

