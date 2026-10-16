AI borrowing slowdown raises questions about investor exposure

It's been a bit of a rocky week in tech markets, particularly for companies heavy on debt. We'll get into it on today’s “Marketplace Tech Bytes: Week in Review.”

Plus, the king of streaming, Netflix, announces plans to cut around 6% of its staff. And on Wall Street, AI skills could be your ticket to a raise.

But first, back to the jitters in AI markets. Stocks slumped this week on fears of rising borrowing costs. Already, Morgan Stanley data show debt issuance for AI-related projects slowed last month — down significantly from a record high in June.

The AI cloud computing provider CoreWeave — often pointed to as the face of risky AI financing — saw its bonds fall to levels typically associated with financial distress. Its stock price took a hit too. So could this be a sign of a larger trend?

To discuss, Jewel Burks Solomon, managing partner at Collab Capital, joined Marketplace’s Meghan McCarty Carino.

More on this:

AI borrowing slows as investors grow wary of debt binge — from the Financial Times

Netflix to lay off roughly 1,000 employees, or 6% of workforce — from CNBC

Wall Street firms tie bonuses, promotions to AI skills, survey finds — from Reuters