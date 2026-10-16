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Oct 16, 2026

A view of AI, from Mumbai

Kai and Nela reflect on their trip to India for “The Age of Work” series. Plus: fertilizer prices, inflation data, and a retail update.

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A view of AI, from Mumbai
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A view of AI, from Mumbai