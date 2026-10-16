A view of AI, from Mumbai

Kai and Nela reflect on their trip to India for “The Age of Work” series. Plus: fertilizer prices, inflation data, and a retail update.
Inflation picked up in September. What’s the Fed to do?
Fertilizer costs as much as 20% more this year than last year. Farmers can buy now at high prices, or wait until the spring and possibly pay even more.
Phillip Rollins, owner of OffBeat in Jackson, Mississippi, is seeing more people selling record collections. "But it hasn't gotten to the point of people selling because of, I would say, hardships," he said.
Qure.ai uses AI for early detection of diseases. Its CEO thinks India will be on the forefront of AI use.