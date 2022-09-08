The economy Queen Elizabeth leaves behind
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Even prior to the monarch's death, high inflation and the transfer of power to a new prime minister had sparked anxiety in the United Kingdom. Plus, a look at the groups the Federal Reserve's rate hikes hurt the most.
Segments From this episode
How a stronger dollar weakens economies abroad
Countries that import commodities priced in U.S. dollars, like oil, are paying a lot more. So are nations that have dollar-denominated loans.
Queen Elizabeth II dies amid uncertain times in the UK
"She died — although at the age of 96 — too soon," said Marketplace's Stephen Beard.
Europe might just be getting a handle on its Russian natural gas problem
European nations have managed to store gas, and the price has come down from historic highs.
European Central Bank makes unprecedented rate hike to fight inflation
It's raised its benchmark deposit rate by 0.75% — to 0.75% — and may raise further. But Europe is also facing recession worries.
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer