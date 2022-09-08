Economic PulseThe ScoreMillion BazillionI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

The economy Queen Elizabeth leaves behind
Sep 8, 2022

The economy Queen Elizabeth leaves behind

Even prior to the monarch's death, high inflation and the transfer of power to a new prime minister had sparked anxiety in the United Kingdom. Plus, a look at the groups the Federal Reserve's rate hikes hurt the most.

Segments From this episode

How a stronger dollar weakens economies abroad

by Nancy Marshall-Genzer
Sep 8, 2022
Countries that import commodities priced in U.S. dollars, like oil, are paying a lot more. So are nations that have dollar-denominated loans.
If the value of the dollar climbs against a currency like the Mexican peso, Mexico's debt payments increase.
agcuesta/Getty Images
Queen Elizabeth II dies amid uncertain times in the UK

by Kai Ryssdal , Stephen Beard and Andie Corban
Sep 8, 2022
"She died — although at the age of 96 — too soon," said Marketplace's Stephen Beard.
Queen Elizabeth at Saint Paul's Cathedral in London in 2012.
WPA Pool/Getty Images
Europe might just be getting a handle on its Russian natural gas problem

by Mitchell Hartman
Sep 8, 2022
European nations have managed to store gas, and the price has come down from historic highs.
European countries are using a range of strategies to decrease their reliance on Russian natural gas. In the Netherlands, above, a regasification unit converts liquefied natural gas so it can be fed into the country's natural gas network.
Siese Veenstra/ANP/AFP via Getty Images
European Central Bank makes unprecedented rate hike to fight inflation

by Lily Jamali
Sep 8, 2022
It's raised its benchmark deposit rate by 0.75% — to 0.75% — and may raise further. But Europe is also facing recession worries.
Until this summer, the ECB had been in the thick of an eight-year experiment with negative interest rates.
Daniel Roland/AFP via Getty Images
The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

