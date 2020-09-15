Sep 15, 2020
The COVID-19 diet
We're kicking off today's show with three stories up and down the food supply chain.
The recovery for restaurants is slowing down
Roughly 1 in 6 U.S. restaurants are currently closed, and 100,000 may not survive the year.
"Dark stores" fulfill online grocery orders — but for how long?
The pandemic led to more people shopping for groceries online. But that trend may not hold.
As wildfires continue, air quality impacts farmworkers — masks requirements vary
California has regulations, but it's been hard to get PPE to workers in the fields. There's no federal standard.
The natural gas well that changed everything
In this excerpt, Daniel Yergin writes about a man’s determination to extract gas from underground rock denser than concrete.
Political groups spend millions to turn out new voters
Finding and educating previously unregistered voters — and getting them to the polls — is an expensive business.
Months into the pandemic, dentists are finding their new normal
Patient loads are still down. And the cost of PPE is way up.
With some college sports on hold, an opportunity for esports to thrive
Schools are trying to get esports programs started during the pandemic.
