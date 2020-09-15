SpecialsUnemployment 2020Make Me Smart DailyRace and EconomyFast-Track Vaccines

The COVID-19 diet
Sep 15, 2020

The COVID-19 diet

We're kicking off today's show with three stories up and down the food supply chain.

Segments From this episode

COVID-19

The recovery for restaurants is slowing down

by Sabri Ben-Achour
Sep 15, 2020
Roughly 1 in 6 U.S. restaurants are currently closed, and 100,000 may not survive the year.
Yelp reports 31,000 restaurants on its platform have closed, the majority permanently.
Johannes Eisele/AFP via Getty Images
COVID-19

"Dark stores" fulfill online grocery orders — but for how long?

by Kristin Schwab
Sep 15, 2020
The pandemic led to more people shopping for groceries online. But that trend may not hold.
A Whole Foods Market in Washington, D.C. Whole Foods is one company building a new type of grocery store during the pandemic.
Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images
Workplace Culture

As wildfires continue, air quality impacts farmworkers — masks requirements vary

by Meghan McCarty Carino
Sep 15, 2020
California has regulations, but it's been hard to get PPE to workers in the fields. There's no federal standard.
Cars drive below an orange sky filled with wildfire smoke in Concord, California, on Sept. 9.
Brittany Hosea-Small/AFP via Getty Images
Shelf Life

The natural gas well that changed everything

by Daniel Yergin
Sep 15, 2020
In this excerpt, Daniel Yergin writes about a man’s determination to extract gas from underground rock denser than concrete.
Natural gas is flared off at a plant outside of Cuero, Texas.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
Political groups spend millions to turn out new voters

by Kimberly Adams
Sep 15, 2020
Finding and educating previously unregistered voters — and getting them to the polls — is an expensive business.
A voter casts her ballot in Louisville during Kentucky's primary in June.
Brett Carlsen/Getty Images
COVID-19

Months into the pandemic, dentists are finding their new normal

by Erika Beras
Sep 15, 2020
Patient loads are still down. And the cost of PPE is way up.
Dentists in protective gear treat a patient.
Oscar del Pozo/AFP via Getty Images
COVID-19

With some college sports on hold, an opportunity for esports to thrive

by Jasmine Garsd
Sep 15, 2020
Schools are trying to get esports programs started during the pandemic.
A student plays at a League of Legends College Championship match in 2017.
Josh Lefkowitz/Getty Images
Music from the episode

Posed To Be - Instrumental Breakestra
Milestone Smoke DZA, Pete Rock, BJ The Chicago Kid, Jadakiss, Styles P
Music Save Me (One More Time) Mocky
A Little Piano DJ Mitsu The Beats
Confessions Sudan Archives
Same Ol' G Ginuwine

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer
