That fall in GDP may not be as bad as it seems
Slowed inventory growth and a surge in imports have a lot to do with it. Plus: The socioeconomic diversity of economists, and Japan's low interest rates.
Businesses grew their inventories more slowly in the first quarter. That dragged down GDP.
The downturn isn't surprising, considering inventories grew by a record amount the quarter before.
The trade deficit was partly to blame for the hit to GDP. But there's a silver lining.
Global turmoil put a cap on U.S. exports, while the easing of supply chain snags allowed Americans to import more.
Japan, bucking the global trend, keeps interest rates low
While some major central banks tighten monetary policy to fight inflation, the Bank of Japan is taking a very different approach.
Economics’ diversity problem includes socioeconomic diversity
A new working paper analyzing socioeconomic diversity in the economics profession finds it sorely lacking.
What does the current energy crisis mean for the clean energy transition?
The war in Ukraine is forcing the U.S. to reconsider its dependence on oil.
The NFL draft is designed to promote parity in the league. That provides an incentive to lose on purpose.
The worst team in last year's league gets first pick from the new crop of players turning pro.
