Is this the end of globalization?
Mar 23, 2022

Is this the end of globalization?

Adam Posen, president of the Peterson Institute for International Economics, thinks it could be. Plus: Rising gas prices cut into the earnings of gig drivers.

Segments From this episode

Trade deals improve relations with U.S. allies — gradually

by Mitchell Hartman
Mar 23, 2022
A new trade deal with the U.K. will erase Trump-era tariffs on steel and aluminum imported into the U.S., and motorcycles and whiskey exported to the U.K.
Shipping containers at Seaforth Dock in Liverpool. In the latest trade deal, U.S. tariffs are being replaced with import quotas.
Paul Ellis/AFP via Getty Images
Helping is one goal of humanitarian aid. Another is claiming credit.

by Stephanie Hughes
Mar 23, 2022
Countries and international organizations want people to know about the foreign aid they provide.
President Biden signs the Consolidated Appropriations Act on March 15 to fund the U.S. government, which also sent $13.6 billion in aid to Ukraine.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
High gasoline prices take toll on gig economy drivers

by Meghan McCarty Carino
Mar 23, 2022
A survey found more than half of drivers have either reduced their hours or quit in response to rising fuel costs.
Rising gas prices are cutting into the earnings of gig economy drivers.
Ben Stansall/AFP Getty Images
What happens when a family finally gets off the housing voucher waiting list

by Amy Scott
Mar 23, 2022
Housing vouchers can change recipients' lives but often come after years of waiting.
Kiarra Boulware with her young daughter, Brooklynn, at their apartment complex in Odenton, Maryland. A housing support program enabled them to move to a neighborhood with better conditions, including an improved educational environment for Brooklynn.
Amy Scott/Marketplace
For Russians, McDonald's was once a symbol of modernity. Its closing feels like a step backward.

by Kristin Schwab
Mar 23, 2022
When the golden arches opened, Russians marveled at how it differed from local restaurants: friendly service and plastic packaging.
When McDonald's opened in Moscow in 1990, Russians looked at it as "a window to a different world," says Konstantin Sonin, a University of Chicago professor who grew up in Russia. Above, the Pushkin Square restaurant.
AFP via Getty Images
Music from the episode

Atomized Andrew Bird
2 The Music KAYTRANADA, Iman Omari
It’s Only (feat. Zyra) ODESZA, Zyra
Flip Flop Vibe The BREED
Cherry Tomatoes Guustavv
Policy of Truth - 2006 Remaster Depeche Mode
Wait for Me Swim Mountain

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

