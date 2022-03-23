Is this the end of globalization?
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Adam Posen, president of the Peterson Institute for International Economics, thinks it could be. Plus: Rising gas prices cut into the earnings of gig drivers.
Segments From this episode
Trade deals improve relations with U.S. allies — gradually
A new trade deal with the U.K. will erase Trump-era tariffs on steel and aluminum imported into the U.S., and motorcycles and whiskey exported to the U.K.
Helping is one goal of humanitarian aid. Another is claiming credit.
Countries and international organizations want people to know about the foreign aid they provide.
High gasoline prices take toll on gig economy drivers
A survey found more than half of drivers have either reduced their hours or quit in response to rising fuel costs.
LISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED
What happens when a family finally gets off the housing voucher waiting list
Housing vouchers can change recipients' lives but often come after years of waiting.
For Russians, McDonald's was once a symbol of modernity. Its closing feels like a step backward.
When the golden arches opened, Russians marveled at how it differed from local restaurants: friendly service and plastic packaging.
Music from the episode
Atomized Andrew Bird
2 The Music KAYTRANADA, Iman Omari
It’s Only (feat. Zyra) ODESZA, Zyra
Flip Flop Vibe The BREED
Cherry Tomatoes Guustavv
Policy of Truth - 2006 Remaster Depeche Mode
Wait for Me Swim Mountain
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer