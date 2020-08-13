Aug 13, 2020
Grand opening, grand closing
Plus: Work-from-home stipends, the latest unemployment claim numbers and cities' budget shortfalls.
Jobless claims see continued dip but recovery not yet within reach
While new jobless claims fell below 1 million for the first time in 21 weeks, we're still a long way away from a "good" economy.
City finances are in trouble. Next year could be worse.
A new report from the National League of Cities finds that local governments are seeing big drops in revenue.
REI wants to sell its new headquarters before it moves in
While retail employees need to be in stores, others don't have to work from an office to be productive.
Some companies help employees cover costs of working from home
Employees are using the stipends to buy ergonomic chairs, wellness apps, and office equipment.
Youth entrepreneur Mikaila Ulmer on learning to “Bee Fearless”
The 15-year-old founder and CEO of Me & the Bees Lemonade says youth entrepreneurs like her prove anyone can grow a company.
Feeding America CEO: 'We simply can't do this alone'
Claire Babineaux-Fontenot of Feeding America said about 40% of the people the organization is serving have never before relied on the charitable food system.
How We Shop: Secondhand
How one thrifter is confronting the ethics of buying clothes secondhand and reselling them at a markup.
