ABOUT SHOW
Grand opening, grand closing
Aug 13, 2020

Grand opening, grand closing

Plus: Work-from-home stipends, the latest unemployment claim numbers and cities' budget shortfalls.

Unemployment 2020

Jobless claims see continued dip but recovery not yet within reach

by Mitchell Hartman
Aug 13, 2020
While new jobless claims fell below 1 million for the first time in 21 weeks, we're still a long way away from a "good" economy.
A store advertising a job opening in Venice Beach, California.
David McNew/Getty Images
COVID-19

City finances are in trouble. Next year could be worse.

by Justin Ho
Aug 13, 2020
A new report from the National League of Cities finds that local governments are seeing big drops in revenue.
The nearly empty streets of New York City in May. City budgets, which fund local infrastructure and services, have been slammed during the pandemic.
Cindy Ord/Getty Images
COVID-19

REI wants to sell its new headquarters before it moves in

by Andy Uhler
Aug 13, 2020
While retail employees need to be in stores, others don't have to work from an office to be productive.
Ben Steele, REI's chief customer officer, at the outfitter's Seattle flagship store in 2015. REI has abandoned plans to move into its new headquarters during the pandemic.
Suzi Pratt/Getty Images for REI
COVID-19

Some companies help employees cover costs of working from home

by Erika Beras
Aug 13, 2020
Employees are using the stipends to buy ergonomic chairs, wellness apps, and office equipment.
Some employers are providing stipends to employees for ergonomic chairs, file cabinets and other needs while the pandemic keeps them working at home.
FreshSplash/Getty Images
Shelf Life

Youth entrepreneur Mikaila Ulmer on learning to “Bee Fearless”

by Mikaila Ulmer
Aug 13, 2020
The 15-year-old founder and CEO of Me & the Bees Lemonade says youth entrepreneurs like her prove anyone can grow a company.
Mikaila Ulmer, the 15-year-old founder and CEO of Me & the Bees Lemonade in 2019.
Microsoft, courtesy of Me & the Bees
COVID-19

Feeding America CEO: 'We simply can't do this alone'

by Kai Ryssdal and Andie Corban
Aug 13, 2020
Claire Babineaux-Fontenot of Feeding America said about 40% of the people the organization is serving have never before relied on the charitable food system.
A food distribution event for people in need of food in New York in July.
Michael Loccisano/Getty Images
How We Shop

How We Shop: Secondhand

by Marielle Segarra
Aug 13, 2020
How one thrifter is confronting the ethics of buying clothes secondhand and reselling them at a markup.
Tagged clothing at a thrift store in San Francisco.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Music from the episode

Already Gone Brett Dennen
Ace of Aces The Fearless Flyers
Candy Walls TR/ST
Everyday Is a New Start Sun Glitters
Passenger Kidsmoke

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer
