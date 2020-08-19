Aug 19, 2020
Black capitalism, then and now
Plus, the story of Soul City, falling rents in New York and San Francisco, and whether college students can expect a tuition refund for canceled in-person classes.
How are CEOs doing on their stakeholdlers pledge?
In 2019, some of the country's most powerful business leaders promised to redefine what it means to be a corporation. Then the pandemic hit.
Rents are falling in some cities
But the flight to the suburbs may be overblown.
Retailers pledge 15% of shelf space to Black-owned businesses
The 15 Percent Pledge is pushing retailers to devote more shelf space to Black-owned businesses.
A food historian’s “ode to macaroni and cheese”
“We like to curse processed foods,” says Jeffrey Miller. “But we usually do it with a mouth full of them.”
Don't expect a tuition refund if your university moves classes online
Students may not be getting what they signed up for, but they're unlikely to get their money back.
What the story of Soul City, N.C., can teach us about fixing systemic economic racism
Civil rights leader Floyd McKissick set out to create a town, aided by government funding, that would showcase Black capitalism. Professor Devin Fergus explains why the story is relevant today.
