Jun 4, 2020
Big companies say they’re anti-racist, but what are they actually doing?
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Today, we'll take you beyond the PR of it all. Plus: America's overnight food deserts, who's paying overdraft fees and COVID-driven state budget cuts.
Subscribe on
Stories From this episode
Employees look at their companies' actions — not just statements
Many companies issued statements in support of the anti-racial bias movement. But some employees question internal actions and policies.
LISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Neighborhoods where stores were destroyed become food deserts overnight
Grocery stores. Bodegas. Pharmacies. Check-cashing spots. All gone.
LISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Depleted sales tax revenue means states have to cut budgets
Texas is already near the bottom in per capita spending on education, and cuts would only make it worse.
LISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Overdraft fees are hitting vulnerable communities the hardest
The fees can drive many out of the banking system entirely, experts say.
LISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Saving vs. spending during a recession
Having savings is important in hard times, but the paradox of thrift theory explains how that could be bad for the economy.
LISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Why well-connected suburbs are suddenly the best place to run a food truck
Matt Geller, president of the National Food Truck Association, says the coronavirus wrecked lunch service but operators are building their evening business, especially outside city centers.
LISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Music from the episode
Time's A Wastin Erykah Badu
Addiction Black Violin
History Repeats Brittany Howard
Never Catch Me Flying Lotus, Kendrick Lamar
Shells Teebs
Plate Richard Houghten
Humbug Mountain Song Fruit Bats
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer
Thanks to our
Marketplace Investors!
Your support keeps us going strong, even through
tough times.