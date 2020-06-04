Race and EconomyCOVID-19Make Me Smart DailyEcon Extra Credit

Big companies say they’re anti-racist, but what are they actually doing?
Jun 4, 2020

Big companies say they’re anti-racist, but what are they actually doing?

Today, we'll take you beyond the PR of it all. Plus: America's overnight food deserts, who's paying overdraft fees and COVID-driven state budget cuts.

Stories From this episode

Race and Economy

Employees look at their companies' actions — not just statements

by Erika Beras
Jun 4, 2020
Many companies issued statements in support of the anti-racial bias movement. But some employees question internal actions and policies.
Starbucks closed its stores in 2018 to provide anti-racial bias training for employees.
Bryan R. Smith/AFP via Getty Images
Race and Economy

Neighborhoods where stores were destroyed become food deserts overnight

by Marielle Segarra
Jun 4, 2020
Grocery stores. Bodegas. Pharmacies. Check-cashing spots. All gone.
A burned Walgreens in Minneapolis on May 30.
Stephen Maturen/Getty Images
COVID-19

Depleted sales tax revenue means states have to cut budgets

by Andy Uhler
Jun 4, 2020
Texas is already near the bottom in per capita spending on education, and cuts would only make it worse.
A bar boarded up in Austin, Texas, in May. Texas is one of seven states without an income tax, so it relies more heavily on sales taxes.
Tom Pennington/Getty Images
Overdraft fees are hitting vulnerable communities the hardest

by Justin Ho
Jun 4, 2020
The fees can drive many out of the banking system entirely, experts say.
A man withdraws cash at a New York ATM in March. Banks charged over $11 billion on overdraft fees in 2019.
Cindy Ord/Getty Images
Saving vs. spending during a recession

by Kai Ryssdal and Bennett Purser
Jun 4, 2020
Having savings is important in hard times, but the paradox of thrift theory explains how that could be bad for the economy.
Neiman Marcus was the first major retailer to seek bankruptcy protection since the economic collapse brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.
(Scott Olson/Getty Images)
Why well-connected suburbs are suddenly the best place to run a food truck

by Kai Ryssdal and Maria Hollenhorst
Jun 4, 2020
Matt Geller, president of the National Food Truck Association, says the coronavirus wrecked lunch service but operators are building their evening business, especially outside city centers.
Office closures and canceled summer gatherings have forced many food truck operators to rethink their business models.
Photo by Eric Baradat/AFP via Getty Images
Music from the episode

Time's A Wastin Erykah Badu
Addiction Black Violin
History Repeats Brittany Howard
Never Catch Me Flying Lotus, Kendrick Lamar
Shells Teebs
Plate Richard Houghten
Humbug Mountain Song Fruit Bats

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer

