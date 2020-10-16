Oct 16, 2020
Fossil fuel companies appear to be hedging their election bets
Corporate money is moving based on what might happen if there's a Biden presidency. Plus, an uneven distribution when it comes to declines in college enrollment. And, why younger workers are not as worried about finding new jobs.
Segments From this episode
Oil and gas companies are donating more to Democrats
Oil and gas companies are trying to protect their interests if Biden wins.
College enrollment overall has dipped, but it's down significantly at community colleges
That could be because many community college students need jobs to pay tuition.
Younger workers aren't as fazed by losing a job
The Marketplace-Edison Research Poll shows they're more confident they'll find new jobs within six months than older workers.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director