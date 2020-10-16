Economic Anxiety Index®Elections 2020Make Me Smart DailyFast-Track VaccinesMy Economy

Fossil fuel companies appear to be hedging their election bets
Oct 16, 2020

Fossil fuel companies appear to be hedging their election bets

Corporate money is moving based on what might happen if there's a Biden presidency. Plus, an uneven distribution when it comes to declines in college enrollment. And, why younger workers are not as worried about finding new jobs.

Segments From this episode

Elections 2020

Oil and gas companies are donating more to Democrats

by David Brancaccio , Nova Safo and Alex Schroeder
Oct 16, 2020
Oil and gas companies are trying to protect their interests if Biden wins.
Oil and gas companies are increasing their share of campaign donations to Democrats this year. Still, 85% of that industry's donations have gone to President Trump’s campaign or to Republican candidates and conservative causes.
Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images
COVID-19

College enrollment overall has dipped, but it's down significantly at community colleges

by Mitchell Hartman
Oct 16, 2020
That could be because many community college students need jobs to pay tuition.
College enrollment is down just 4% compared to last year, according to the National School Clearinghouse Research Center. But the drop-off is much steeper when it comes to first-year students and those at community colleges.
Ethan Miller/Getty Images
Economic Anxiety Index®

Younger workers aren't as fazed by losing a job

by Justin Ho
Oct 16, 2020
The Marketplace-Edison Research Poll shows they're more confident they'll find new jobs within six months than older workers.
A bartender makes drinks at Eight Row Flint in Houston, Texas. Many young people work in the leisure and hospitality industry, which is bouncing back from the coronavirus recession.
Mark Felix/AFP via Getty Images
Music from the episode

Change DJ Premier

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
