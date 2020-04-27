COVID-19Make Me Smart DailyEcon Extra CreditUnited States of Work

Will round two of small businesses loans go smoother?
Apr 27, 2020

Will round two of small businesses loans go smoother?

We called banks and small businesses to find out. Plus: The view from Shanghai, surprising essential businesses and why the stock market is not the economy.

COVID-19

What's an 'essential' business, and who decides?

by Kristin Schwab
Apr 27, 2020
Some mandates are written in clumsy legal jargon that’s hard to understand.
A protester in Los Angeles calling for the city to reopen businesses.
Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images
COVID-19

Peace Corps volunteers return home to a dismal job market and a future in limbo

by Andy Uhler
Apr 27, 2020
There’s a network of former Peace Corps volunteers trying to help current volunteers in their abrupt return.
About 7,000 Peace Corps volunteers had their service cut short in mid-March due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Courtesy of the Peace Corps
COVID-19

Why is the stock market doing well right now?

by Andie Corban and Kai Ryssdal
Apr 27, 2020
Investors aren't too focused on unemployment or struggling small businesses, said Anat Admati of Stanford.
Traders at the New York Stock Exchange in 2014. Investors are focusing on government support for big companies, professor says.
Andrew Burton/Getty Images
COVID-19

Small banks worry they're at a disadvantage in new round of SBA loans

by Justin Ho
Apr 27, 2020
Banks submitting 5,000 or more applications can upload one document. Banks submitting fewer have to enter information manually.
Small banks across the country reported technical problems submitting loans to the Small Business Administration.
Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images
COVID-19

A Shanghai postcard: life after the COVID-19 economic shutdown

by Jennifer Pak
Apr 27, 2020
With masks, fever checks and health QR codes, there are signs that the coronavirus still poses a threat to daily life.
Marketplace's Jennifer Pak on a hike three hours outside of Shanghai. Before departing, she had to make sure she could return to the city without being quarantined.
Jennifer Pak/Marketplace
Music from the episode

Ancestors Anchorsong
Never Been To Japan Savant
The Guidelines Mumbles
Dual 35 Sola Rosa
The Contender Menahan Street Band

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer