Apr 27, 2020
Will round two of small businesses loans go smoother?
We called banks and small businesses to find out. Plus: The view from Shanghai, surprising essential businesses and why the stock market is not the economy.
Stories From this episode
What's an 'essential' business, and who decides?
Some mandates are written in clumsy legal jargon that’s hard to understand.
Peace Corps volunteers return home to a dismal job market and a future in limbo
There’s a network of former Peace Corps volunteers trying to help current volunteers in their abrupt return.
Why is the stock market doing well right now?
Investors aren't too focused on unemployment or struggling small businesses, said Anat Admati of Stanford.
Small banks worry they're at a disadvantage in new round of SBA loans
Banks submitting 5,000 or more applications can upload one document. Banks submitting fewer have to enter information manually.
A Shanghai postcard: life after the COVID-19 economic shutdown
With masks, fever checks and health QR codes, there are signs that the coronavirus still poses a threat to daily life.
