U.S. trade rep: “We don’t exist in a vacuum”
Apr 22, 2021

U.S. trade rep: “We don’t exist in a vacuum”

Katherine Tai says we need a collective approach to solve global crises. Also on today's show: President Biden says a “whole of government” approach is needed to fight climate change.

Segments From this episode

Biden administration plans "whole of government" approach to fight climate change

by Kimberly Adams
Apr 22, 2021
The administration will work with domestic and international government agencies as well as private finance.
The Biden administration is arguing that climate change is already a crisis affecting the whole economy, meaning it needs a proportionate response.
Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images
U.S. trade representative: "The global economy needs to evolve"

by Kai Ryssdal and Sean McHenry
Apr 22, 2021
Trade Representative Katherine Tai speaks about new priorities in global trade and the need to address challenges collectively.
U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai discusses new priorities in global trade under the Biden administration. "We don't exist in a vacuum," she says.
Tasos Katopodis/pool/AFP via Getty Image
Overtime Sports draws financial interest from beyond the arena

by Andy Uhler
Apr 22, 2021
The company’s business model blends live sports and social media, which young fans gravitate toward.
Overtime Sports Inc. is creating a high school basketball league in part so it has more things to highlight.
Josh Lefkowitz/Getty Images
Lumber isn't the only thing that's getting more expensive for contractors

by Mitchell Hartman
Apr 22, 2021
Everything that goes into a building project, from diesel fuel to plastics to gypsum for drywall, is getting more expensive.
Sharply rising prices for all kinds of raw materials are hurting residential and commercial builders alike.
Al Bello/Getty Images
USDA extension of free lunches gives schools something to count on

by Erika Beras
Apr 22, 2021
An estimated 12 million children in the United States don't always have enough to eat.
Some schools districts ended up feeding fewer students overall than when all schooling was in person. With many students returning to in-person school, this will no doubt change during the 2021-2022 school year.
Jon Cherry/Getty Images
COVID-19

Is the American disability system prepared for long COVID-19?

by Jasmine Garsd
Apr 22, 2021
A growing number of patients continue to have symptoms months after the onset of COVID-19, even after tests no longer detect it.
COVID-19 long-haulers experience symptoms from fatigue to heart problems after the virus is no longer detected in their bodies.
Mark Felix/AFP via Getty Images
Music from the episode

Tangerine Beach Fossils
Beat Goes On Pete Rock
Preemo Little People
Confessions Sudan Archives
Luv(sic.) pt3 (feat. Shing02) Nujabes, Shing02
Diving Woman Japanese Breakfast
Goodbye, Goodbye Tegan and Sara

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer
