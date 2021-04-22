Apr 22, 2021
U.S. trade rep: “We don’t exist in a vacuum”
Katherine Tai says we need a collective approach to solve global crises. Also on today's show: President Biden says a “whole of government” approach is needed to fight climate change.
Segments From this episode
Biden administration plans "whole of government" approach to fight climate change
The administration will work with domestic and international government agencies as well as private finance.
U.S. trade representative: "The global economy needs to evolve"
Trade Representative Katherine Tai speaks about new priorities in global trade and the need to address challenges collectively.
Overtime Sports draws financial interest from beyond the arena
The company’s business model blends live sports and social media, which young fans gravitate toward.
Lumber isn't the only thing that's getting more expensive for contractors
Everything that goes into a building project, from diesel fuel to plastics to gypsum for drywall, is getting more expensive.
USDA extension of free lunches gives schools something to count on
An estimated 12 million children in the United States don't always have enough to eat.
Is the American disability system prepared for long COVID-19?
A growing number of patients continue to have symptoms months after the onset of COVID-19, even after tests no longer detect it.
Music from the episode
Tangerine Beach Fossils
Beat Goes On Pete Rock
Preemo Little People
Confessions Sudan Archives
Luv(sic.) pt3 (feat. Shing02) Nujabes, Shing02
Diving Woman Japanese Breakfast
Goodbye, Goodbye Tegan and Sara
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer